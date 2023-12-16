Saturday's contest features the UIC Flames (6-4) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) squaring off at Credit Union 1 Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-61 victory for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Michigan vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 74, Western Michigan 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-12.6)

UIC (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 134.7

UIC is 6-2-0 against the spread, while Western Michigan's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. A total of three out of the Flames' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Broncos' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos' -64 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.0 points per game (336th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (216th in college basketball).

The 35.3 rebounds per game Western Michigan accumulates rank 238th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 36.2.

Western Michigan hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc (157th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.3%.

Western Michigan has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (286th in college basketball), 1.6 more than the 11.7 it forces (223rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.