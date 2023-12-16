Will Shayne Gostisbehere find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In five of 28 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.

Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 10.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 4 1 3 18:55 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.