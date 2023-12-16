The Philadelphia Flyers (off a victory in their last game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a loss) will meet on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

You can turn on NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Red Wings try to beat the Flyers.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Flyers Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have given up 94 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the NHL.

With 107 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's second-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 29 13 13 26 15 16 40% Dylan Larkin 24 11 14 25 13 13 52.4% Lucas Raymond 29 10 14 24 11 14 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 28 5 16 21 12 7 - J.T. Compher 24 6 13 19 10 8 47.1%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have conceded 79 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.

The Flyers' 86 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Flyers have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Flyers Key Players