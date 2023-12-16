The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) hit the court against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 164.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

North Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Tar Heels' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Kentucky is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is 13th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (23rd-best).

The Tar Heels' national championship odds are the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).

North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.