The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) battle the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • North Carolina is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 133rd.
  • The Tar Heels record 85.1 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 72.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • When North Carolina scores more than 72.4 points, it is 7-2.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Kentucky has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.
  • The Wildcats' 90.6 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
  • Kentucky has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively North Carolina performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 71.1.
  • North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.
  • The Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
  • Kentucky sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden
12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena
12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) W 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena

