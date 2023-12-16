In this year's New Mexico Bowl, the New Mexico State Aggies are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Fresno State Bulldogs. University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico State vs. Fresno State matchup.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-2.5) 51.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-2.5) 51.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

New Mexico State has compiled an 8-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Fresno State has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulldogs have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

