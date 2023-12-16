Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Moritz Seider going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- Seider has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|23:01
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|25:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-1
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
