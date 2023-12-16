The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) after losing three straight home games. The Wolverines are double-digit favorites by 21.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -21.5 146.5

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Michigan and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 combined points.

Michigan's contests this year have an average total of 159, 12.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wolverines are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 12.7% less often than Eastern Michigan (4-3-0) this season.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 7 77.8% 82.1 149 76.9 150.3 150.5 Eastern Michigan 3 42.9% 66.9 149 73.4 150.3 144.4

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

The 82.1 points per game the Wolverines record are 8.7 more points than the Eagles give up (73.4).

Michigan has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 4-5-0 0-0 7-2-0 Eastern Michigan 4-3-0 0-1 4-3-0

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Eastern Michigan 13-4 Home Record 6-7 3-8 Away Record 2-13 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

