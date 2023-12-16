Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (4-3) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 18.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 9.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|56th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|67.4
|309th
|268th
|75
|Points Allowed
|73
|227th
|167th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|29.5
|316th
|140th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|292nd
|63rd
|9
|3pt Made
|6.8
|239th
|96th
|14.9
|Assists
|10.8
|313th
|192nd
|12
|Turnovers
|12
|192nd
