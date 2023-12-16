Michigan State vs. Baylor December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) will meet the Baylor Bears (7-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via FOX.
Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker: 20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malik Hall: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A.J Hoggard: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Baylor Players to Watch
Michigan State vs. Baylor Stat Comparison
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Baylor AVG
|Baylor Rank
|192nd
|74.9
|Points Scored
|93.0
|4th
|25th
|62.3
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|213th
|60th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|36.4
|71st
|102nd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.4
|23rd
|336th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|8.9
|72nd
|37th
|16.9
|Assists
|17.0
|36th
|115th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.7
|170th
