If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Michigan State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Michigan State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +1600

How Michigan State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-2 NR NR 195

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State's best wins

Michigan State's signature win of the season came on December 16 in an 88-64 victory versus the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Tyson Walker was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Baylor, dropping 25 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

74-54 at home over Butler (No. 61/RPI) on November 17

74-51 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 314/RPI) on November 9

81-49 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on November 19

86-55 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on November 28

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams based on the RPI, Michigan State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Spartans are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Michigan State faces the 12th-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Spartans' upcoming schedule features two games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Michigan St's 18 remaining games this year, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Michigan State's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Michigan State Spartans vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: BTN

BTN Favorite: Michigan State Spartans -15.5

Michigan State Spartans -15.5 Total: 137.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Michigan State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.