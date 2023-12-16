The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • Michigan State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.
  • The Spartans score only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears allow (67.6).
  • When it scores more than 67.6 points, Michigan State is 4-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
  • The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (72) last season.
  • At home, Michigan State made 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia Southern W 86-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/5/2023 Wisconsin L 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/10/2023 @ Nebraska L 77-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor - Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.