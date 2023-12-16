How to Watch Michigan State vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Michigan State is 4-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 23rd.
- The Spartans score only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears allow (67.6).
- When it scores more than 67.6 points, Michigan State is 4-3.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
- The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (72) last season.
- At home, Michigan State made 9.1 triples per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 86-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
