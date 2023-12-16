Saturday's game that pits the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) against the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at Little Caesars Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Michigan State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-5.3)

Baylor (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Michigan State has a 3-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Baylor, who is 5-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 2-6-0 and the Bears are 5-2-0.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 72.3 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per outing (48th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Michigan State averages 36.8 rebounds per game (184th in college basketball) compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

Michigan State knocks down 1.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.4 (327th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Spartans record 93.5 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball).

Michigan State wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.3 (63rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

