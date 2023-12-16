Saturday's contest features the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) squaring off at Little Caesars Arena (on December 16) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Baylor, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Michigan State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-5.2)

Baylor (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Michigan State is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Baylor's 5-2-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Bears' games have gone over.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game (scoring 72.3 points per game to rank 244th in college basketball while allowing 64.8 per contest to rank 47th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential overall.

Michigan State averages 36.8 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) compared to the 36.2 of its opponents.

Michigan State knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (329th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (7.2).

The Spartans average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (214th in college basketball), and give up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

Michigan State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (63rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (131st in college basketball).

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per contest (108th in college basketball).

The 40 rebounds per game Baylor accumulates rank 53rd in the country, 10.7 more than the 29.3 its opponents grab.

Baylor knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 43.2% from deep (second-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.7%.

Baylor and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 11.3 per game (128th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (181st in college basketball).

