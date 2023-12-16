Saturday's contest features the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) facing off at Little Caesars Arena (on December 16) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Baylor, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-5.2)

Baylor (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Michigan State has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while Baylor's ATS record this season is 5-2-0. A total of two out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Bears' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.3 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (47th in college basketball).

The 36.8 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 183rd in the country. Its opponents record 36.2 per outing.

Michigan State makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (329th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (7.2). It is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc (313th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.8%.

The Spartans' 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 214th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 52nd in college basketball.

Michigan State has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball play), 2.4 fewer than the 12.7 it forces on average (131st in college basketball).

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per outing (108th in college basketball).

Baylor averages 40.0 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.7 boards per game.

Baylor makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 43.2% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make, at a 28.7% rate.

Baylor has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (181st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.