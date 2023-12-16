Saturday's game between the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at Little Caesars Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Baylor coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Michigan State vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Michigan State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-5.2)

Baylor (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Michigan State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-5-0, and Baylor's is 5-2-0. The Spartans have a 2-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bears have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 72.3 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 183rd in the country. Its opponents collect 36.2 per outing.

Michigan State knocks down 1.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.4 (329th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Spartans' 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 214th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 52nd in college basketball.

Michigan State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.3 per game (63rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (131st in college basketball).

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 23.5 points per game (posting 91.1 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and conceding 67.6 per outing, 108th in college basketball) and have a +212 scoring differential.

Baylor is 53rd in the nation at 40 rebounds per game. That's 10.7 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Baylor makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents.

Baylor forces 12.2 turnovers per game (181st in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball).

