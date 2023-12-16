The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Crisler Center, airing at 2:30 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-23.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-23.5) 145.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Wolverines games have gone over the point total seven out of nine times this season.

Eastern Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of four Eagles games this year have gone over the point total.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Michigan is 44th in college basketball. It is four spots higher than that, 40th, according to computer rankings.

The Wolverines have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +8000 at the start of the season to +12500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

