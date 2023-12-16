How to Watch Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) will attempt to break a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Crisler Center, airing at 2:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Michigan is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolverines sit at 145th.
- The 82.1 points per game the Wolverines put up are 8.7 more points than the Eagles allow (73.4).
- Michigan is 5-3 when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Wolverines gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (68) than away from home (69.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 86-83
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|L 78-75
|Crisler Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|W 90-80
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/19/2023
|Florida
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Crisler Center
