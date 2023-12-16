When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Rasmussen light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Rasmussen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

Rasmussen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:20 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 14:17 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:15 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

