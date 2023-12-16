Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Kent County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Hills Northern High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 16
- Location: Ada, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Hills High School at Beecher High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Mt. Morris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Kentwood High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
