Joe Veleno and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Wells Fargo Center. If you're considering a wager on Veleno against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Joe Veleno vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Veleno Season Stats Insights

Veleno's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:07 per game on the ice, is -5.

In six of 29 games this year, Veleno has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Veleno has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Veleno has an assist in four of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Veleno has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Veleno going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Veleno Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 29 Games 3 12 Points 0 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

