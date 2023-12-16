Will Jeff Petry Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 16?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Petry a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Petry stats and insights
- Petry is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
- Petry has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Petry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.