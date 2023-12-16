NBA action on Saturday will see Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-23) visiting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at Fiserv Forum, beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Cade Cunningham Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Cade Cunningham Total Fantasy Pts 1191.3 872.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 54.2 34.9 Fantasy Rank 4 42

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Cade Cunningham Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo is posting 31.8 points, 5.1 assists and 10.9 boards per contest.

The Bucks have a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 123.3 points per game to rank second in the league and are giving up 119.5 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in the NBA at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.6 its opponents average.

The Bucks knock down 14.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 1.4 more than their opponents (12.7). They are shooting 38.1% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.8%.

Milwaukee forces 12.3 turnovers per game (23rd in the league) while committing 13.3 (16th in NBA play).

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham averages 21.3 points, 4.0 boards and 7.1 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 32.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Pistons' -283 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.1 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 119.4 per outing (23rd in league).

Detroit grabs 43.9 rebounds per game (16th in league), compared to the 43.4 of its opponents.

The Pistons knock down 9.9 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 1.3 fewer than their opponents.

Detroit has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 16.3 per game (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (27th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Cade Cunningham Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Cade Cunningham Plus/Minus Per Game 5.4 -8.7 Usage Percentage 34.6% 30.4% True Shooting Pct 65.7% 51.3% Total Rebound Pct 17.3% 6.3% Assist Pct 25.8% 33.3%

