The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-23.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-23.5) 145.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Wolverines' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

