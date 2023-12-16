The Michigan Wolverines (5-5) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

Eastern Michigan is 4-1 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Eagles put up an average of 66.9 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 76.9 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan averages 67.5 points per game at home, and 65.5 away.

At home, the Eagles give up 63 points per game. On the road, they allow 84.3.

At home, Eastern Michigan drains 6 treys per game, one fewer than it averages on the road (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.6%) than away (36.8%) too.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule