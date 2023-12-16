What are Eastern Michigan's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Eastern Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 241

Eastern Michigan's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Eastern Michigan took down the Cleveland State Vikings in a 69-62 win on November 18. Tyson Acuff led the way against Cleveland State, delivering 31 points. Next on the team was Yusuf Jihad with 10 points.

Next best wins

76-72 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on November 21

70-60 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on November 11

74-71 on the road over Central Arkansas (No. 355/RPI) on November 25

Eastern Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Eastern Michigan has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Eastern Michigan gets the 196th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have nine games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

EMU has 20 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Michigan's next game

Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Hampton Pirates

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Hampton Pirates Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 1:00 PM ET Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

