Will Central Michigan be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Central Michigan's full tournament resume.

How Central Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 199

Central Michigan's best wins

Central Michigan's signature victory this season came against the South Florida Bulls, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 229) in the RPI. Central Michigan secured the 68-63 win on the road on November 15. In the win over South Florida, Anthony Pritchard recorded a team-best 22 points. Markus Harding chipped in 13 points.

Next best wins

71-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 311/RPI) on December 6

70-56 over Siena (No. 362/RPI) on November 20

Central Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Central Michigan has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Central Michigan has drawn the 138th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Chippewas have 20 games left this year, including four against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

Looking at CMU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Central Michigan's next game

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Detroit Mercy Titans Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Central Michigan Chippewas -6.5

Central Michigan Chippewas -6.5 Total: 139.5 points

