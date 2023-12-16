The Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) and the Detroit Pistons (2-23) are slated to play on Saturday at Fiserv Forum, with a tip-off time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cade Cunningham are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSDET

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks were victorious in their previous game versus the Pacers, 140-126, on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo starred with 64 points, and also had 14 boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 64 14 3 4 1 0 Damian Lillard 21 4 6 1 0 2 Bobby Portis 19 2 2 0 0 3

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 31.8 points, 5.1 assists and 10.9 boards per contest, shooting 62% from the floor (sixth in league).

Damian Lillard averages 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.2 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 boards per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 12 points, 6.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 46.4% from downtown (seventh in league), with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 34.4 11.7 5.5 2.2 1.4 0.2 Damian Lillard 25.1 4.9 7.9 1 0.4 3 Brook Lopez 17.2 4.9 2.2 1 2.9 2.1 Khris Middleton 11.8 5.5 4.4 0.9 0 1.4 Malik Beasley 13.1 5.3 1.6 1.1 0.4 3.3

