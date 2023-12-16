Bucks vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-23) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they try to stop a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on BSWI and BSDET. The over/under is set at 240.5 for the matchup.
Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-17.5
|240.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 240.5 combined points in 12 of 24 games this season.
- Milwaukee's outings this year have an average point total of 242.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 10-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been favored 23 times and won 17, or 73.9%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 96.2% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info
Bucks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|12
|50%
|123.3
|231.4
|119.5
|238.9
|235.6
|Pistons
|5
|20%
|108.1
|231.4
|119.4
|238.9
|225.5
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.
- At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).
- The Bucks average only 3.9 more points per game (123.3) than the Pistons give up (119.4).
- Milwaukee is 9-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when scoring more than 119.4 points.
Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|10-14
|0-0
|16-8
|Pistons
|8-17
|0-0
|14-11
Bucks vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Bucks
|Pistons
|123.3
|108.1
|2
|28
|9-5
|0-2
|13-1
|0-2
|119.5
|119.4
|24
|23
|1-2
|8-7
|3-0
|2-13
