On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Austin Czarnik going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik stats and insights

Czarnik is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Czarnik has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 79 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Czarnik recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 6-3 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:03 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:17 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-4 OT

Red Wings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

