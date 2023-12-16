Will Andrew Copp Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 16?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Andrew Copp to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Copp stats and insights
- Copp has scored in four of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 79 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Copp recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|18:17
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|W 4-1
Red Wings vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
