Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Allegan County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portage Northern High School at Otsego High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Otsego, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.