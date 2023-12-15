Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Wayne County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cesar Chavez Academy High School at Lutheran High School Westland

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Westland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal Academy at Detroit Cristo Rey High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Stevenson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe North High School at New Haven High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: New Haven, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Fordson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Salem High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian Academy at Whitmore Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
  • Conference: Michigan Independent
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Redford Union High School at Melvindale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Melvindale, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington High School at Franklin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Romulus High School at Crestwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Churchill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Plymouth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Westland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit King High School at Saginaw High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Saginaw, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Robichaud High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at Riverview Community High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Riverview, MI
  • Conference: Huron League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Loyola High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Detroit, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Annapolis High School at Garden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Garden City, MI
  • Conference: Western Wayne
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Milan High School at New Boston Huron High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: New Boston, MI
  • Conference: Huron League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wayne Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Wayne, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Riverview, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Plymouth Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

