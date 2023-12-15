High school basketball competition in Washtenaw County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Central Academy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI Conference: Cascades

Cascades How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Greenhills School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ypsilanti Community High School at Southfield Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Saline, MI

Saline, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

E L Bowsher High School at Washtenaw Christian Academy