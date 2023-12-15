Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Tuscola County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hemlock High School at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Millington, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reese High School at Vassar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Vassar, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Akron-Fairgrove High School at Mayville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mayville, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laker High School at Caro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Caro, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass City High School at Bad Axe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bad Axe, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.