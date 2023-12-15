Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grosse Pointe North High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potterville High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Corunna, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owosso High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Montrose, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Byron, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.