In Sanilac County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harbor Beach Community High School at Brown City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Brown City, MI

Brown City, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlette High School at Capac High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Capac, MI

Capac, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Peck Community High School at Owendale-Gagetown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Owendale, MI

Owendale, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Croswell, MI

Croswell, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at Deckerville Community High School