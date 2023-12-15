If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Port Huron Northern High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Marine City High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Yale High School at Richmond High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Richmond, MI

Richmond, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlette High School at Capac High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Capac, MI

Capac, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Imlay City High School at Algonac High School