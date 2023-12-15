If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Roeper High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburn Hills Christian School at Oakdale Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Stevenson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ypsilanti Community High School at Southfield Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Southfield, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Fordson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly High School at Linden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Linden, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Notre Dame Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Pontiac, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Clawson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Clawson, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Salem High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clio High School at Brandon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Ortonville, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Novi High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Novi, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomfield Hills High School at South Lyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: South Lyon, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington High School at Franklin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaholm High School at Churchill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Hartland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Hartland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Foley High School at Lutheran North High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Macomb, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Central High School at Waterford Mott High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Plymouth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland High School at Waterford Kettering High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Walled Lake Western High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School - Troy at Howell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Howell, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon East High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Westland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Center Line High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Center Line, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marine City High School at Madison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Madison Heights, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • Conference: Michigan Independent
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Baptist at Bloomfield Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Hills Christian at Calvary Baptist Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Midland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.