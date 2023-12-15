Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Newaygo County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Cloud High School at Central Montcalm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Stanton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newaygo High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.