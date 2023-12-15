Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you live in Monroe County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Temperance, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Saline, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milan High School at New Boston Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Boston, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
