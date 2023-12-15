If you live in Monroe County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bedford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Temperance, MI

Temperance, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at Riverview Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI Conference: Huron League

Huron League How to Stream: Watch Here

Saline High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Saline, MI

Saline, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Milan High School at New Boston Huron High School