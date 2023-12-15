Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Menominee County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephenson High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Harris, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.