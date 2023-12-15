Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Macomb County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
L'Anse Creuse High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eisenhower High School at Romeo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Washington, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Foley High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastpointe at Warren Woods-Tower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Warren, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Mott High School at Fitzgerald High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Huron Northern High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamphere High School at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Center Line, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse North High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yale High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Almont High School at Armada High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Armada, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway Christian School at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
