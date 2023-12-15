Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Livingston County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mason High School at Fowlerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Fowlerville, MI
  • Conference: Capital Area
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hope Christian Academy at Whitmore Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
  • Conference: Michigan Independent
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Midland High School at Pinckney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Pinckney, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Hartland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Hartland, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School - Troy at Howell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Howell, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Brighton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Livingston Christian School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Brighton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

