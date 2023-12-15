Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leelanau County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Leelanau County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Leelanau County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leland High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Onekama, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Lake High School at Buckley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Buckley, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suttons Bay High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Frankfort, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.