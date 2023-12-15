Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lapeer County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Almont High School at Armada High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Armada, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dryden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Imlay City High School at Algonac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Algonac, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Croswell-Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Croswell, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
