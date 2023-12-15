Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kalamazoo County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Heritage Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
  • Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Three Rivers High School at Vicksburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Vicksburg, MI
  • Conference: Wolverine
  • Conference: Wolverine

Saugatuck High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Galesburg, MI
  • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock High School at Bloomingdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Bloomingdale, MI
  • Conference: Southwest 10
  • Conference: Southwest 10

Lawton High School at Schoolcraft High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Schoolcraft, MI
  • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

