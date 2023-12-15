Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hillsdale County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsdale Academy at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tekonsha High School at North Adams-Jerome High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: North Adams, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden-Frontier High School at Litchfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Litchfield, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison High School at Jonesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
