Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Kingsley Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kingsley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Central High School at Petoskey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Petoskey, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City St. Francis High School at Elk Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Elk Rapids, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac Heritage Christian School at Grand Traverse Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
