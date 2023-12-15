Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Genesee County, Michigan today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holly High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Linden, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Corunna, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clio High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kearsley High School at Flushing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Flushing, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owosso High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamady High School at Bentley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Montrose, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Byron Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Byron, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee Christian High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mio, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Baptist at Bloomfield Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
